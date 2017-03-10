Fire alarm causes stadium evacuation in New Zealand vs South Africa Test, watch video

Players and officials wait on the field after the main grandstand and public viewing areas were cleared by security staff during the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand. (Source: AP) Players and officials wait on the field after the main grandstand and public viewing areas were cleared by security staff during the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand. (Source: AP)

During the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa the Dunedin’s University Oval was evacuated after a fire alarm went off in the main grandstand on Friday.

Officials halted the final session on day three and emptied the ground as firemen searched the grandstand. The main stand, which houses the changing rooms, was being evacuated by security before an announcement was made that the entire venue had to be evacuated, causing confusion amongst the players and crowd.

There was no visible sign of any smoke from the stand, although officials had trouble throughout the day with drunken spectators. Fire trucks were called – and arrived in time – but everyone had to briefly leave the ground while the professionals made sure there was no hazard. It included the broadcasters having to leave as well.

South Africa were 14 for one in their second innings after New Zealand were dismissed in their first innings for 341, a lead of 33 runs. Play resumed since then.

South Africa vs New Zealand cricket match evacuated because of fire alarm pic.twitter.com/2V1c2AzCfx — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) 10 March 2017

Kane Williamson produced a 16th test century to give New Zealand a slight edge despite a career-best 5-94 by the South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who restricted the hosts to 341 in the first innings of the first test at the University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd