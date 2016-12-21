FIR against Goa Cricket Association for funds misappropriation

As per the FIR, all the accused opened an account fraudulently in the name of GCA in a local bank and deposited the cheque. (Source: Reuters. representational) As per the FIR, all the accused opened an account fraudulently in the name of GCA in a local bank and deposited the cheque. (Source: Reuters. representational)

An FIR was filed today against two senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) officials, including its president, and two former office-bearers, in connection with alleged misappropriation of Rs 1 crore, police said.

The Economic Offences Cell of Goa police registered the First Information Report against GCA president Chetan Desai, secretary Vinod Phadke, the association’s former chief Dayanand Narvekar and ex-treasurer Akbar Mulla for allegedly hatching criminal conspiracy and depositing Rs one crore in a fake bank account in 2006-07, they said.

“The funds were sent by the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) to GCA as a part of subsidy to buy television sets,” a senior police officer said.

As per the FIR, all the accused opened an account fraudulently in the name of GCA in a local bank and deposited the cheque.

“The accused allegedly withdrew the money for their personal gain when the cheque was realised,” he said.

This is the second such case against Desai, Phadke and Mulla, who were arrested in June this year after being accused of illegally opening a bank account and withdrawing Rs 2.87 crore from it in Panaji.

Meanwhile, Mulla, who has been booked for alleged misappropriation of Rs one crore from the fund released by BCCI today claimed of a “political conspiracy behind filing of case against him.”

In a bail application moved before the District and Sessions Court, Mulla contended, “He is in politics and is presently the vice president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee and intends to contest MLA election from Shirda constituency.”

Mulla in his petition further said that he is in no way connected to the crime and has been falsely implicated in the matter due to political rivalry and in order to sabotage his political career by the ruling party.

He contended that if he was arrested in the above crime, it will lead to a stigma on his political career, ruin his future prospects in business and tarnish his image in the state of Goa.

Economic Offences Wing of Goa Police has filed FIR against Mulla and others including GCA President Chetan Desai, secretary Vinod Phadke and former President Dayanand Narvekar for siphoning off Rs one crore given to the cricketing body by Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI).

The petition would be heard on December 27.