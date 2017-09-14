Pakistan vs World XI: Finishing off games has become a habit now, says Thisara Perera

With the ball, Thisara Perera picked up two wickets and hit a match-winning 47 to take his side to a win. (Source: AP) With the ball, Thisara Perera picked up two wickets and hit a match-winning 47 to take his side to a win. (Source: AP)

Courtesy of an all-round show by Thisara Perera and some brilliant batting by Hashim Amla, World XI won a thrilling match in the second T20 against Pakistan. With the ball, Perera picked up two wickets and hit a match-winning 47 to take his side to a win.

Speaking after the match, Perera spoke about how finishing has become a habit for him and said, “It is an honor to be selected for the World XI side, it was my dream. Hash told me to stay until the end so that we could cash in. Normally I play similarly in situations for my country as well and this has become a habit now (finishing off games). Thanks to the Pakistani fans, they really cheered well for us.”

While skipper of World XI, Faf du Plessis said, “We needed it to keep the cup alive. I thought we bowled much better and kept them to a lower score. You always need someone to ensure that we do not collapse; quite the one we did not have yesterday. That’s what Amla did, he was steady and took us through. Last night we were disappointed that we did not do well but am glad that we came back strong. I expect the third match to be in similar conditions and hope to continue the form.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Khan credited the opposition and said, “We have to give credit to the World XI. Hashim bhai played beautifully. This is a learning opportunity for all of us, it will teach the bowlers how to bowl in tough situations to class players like Hash.”

However, he was critical his side’s fielding performance and said, ” We were a bit sloppy in the field and that cost us. Had the execution been better, we could have won this match. You should also have a slower length ball in your kitty apart from the yorkers.”

