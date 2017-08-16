Fingers crossed David Warner will be okay, says Australia coach Darren Lehmann

David Warner was struck on the neck by a bouncer bowled by teammate Josh Hazelwood. (Source: cricket.com.au) David Warner was struck on the neck by a bouncer bowled by teammate Josh Hazelwood. (Source: cricket.com.au)

After Australia Vice-Captain David Warner was struck on the neck by a bouncer in a practice match on Tuesday, Coach Darren Lehmann said that the opener seemed alright and would be on the flight to Dhaka for the upcoming two-match Test tour against Bangladesh.

Warner was hit on the neck by teammate Josh Hazelwood during an intra-squad practice match on Tuesday. The incident happened early on in the match, as Warner attempted to pull a bouncer but missed it, leaving him no option but to retire hurt. He was rested on Wednesday, the final day of the intra-squad game at Darwin’s Marrara Oval.

The Vice-Captain passed a concussion test and the coach hoped that he would be okay. He was reported by cricket.com.au as saying, “He seems alright, walking around the ground today, so fingers crossed he’ll be okay and we’ll get an update in the next day or two. It’s always a scare when that happens, isn’t it? Hopefully he’s going to be OK.”

Pat Cummins confirmed that Warner looked in good shape and might play. “It’s good that Davey’s fine. He’s a little bit stiff and sore, but just speaking to him then, he’s all fine. It’s only a practice match so he might or might not be out there tomorrow but he seems to be in pretty good shape.”

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

