Find out on which field Sachin Tendulkar could not score

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture from his childhood on social media. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture from his childhood on social media. (Source: Twitter)

Legendary Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture from his childhood on social media on Thursday. In the black and white image titled, I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday, Sachin is seen holding a book.

It is well known that in his younger days Sachin was known to be a prankster. After sharing the picture Tendulkar revealed that while he scored heavily on the off-field he was never a good scorer in the field of studies.

I never was a good scorer in this field ;) #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/fYkWqf6OQl — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 7 September 2017

Recently he shared a video where he credited his coach Ramakant Achrekar and brother Ajit for always bringing him back to the line.

Recalling the incident, Sachin said, “Back in my school days, I used to play only for the junior team and our senior team was playing the Harris Shield finals at the Wankhede Stadium.

And our coach Ramakant Achrekar sir had organised a practice match for me. He had told me to go there after school and bat at number four. He said he had spoken to the captain and you would not need to field. That used to be my training. That was important because you needed to figure out your game there and figure out how to score runs in the middle.”

But I left all of that and sat at the Wankhede watching the Harris Shield final, cheering the senior team, clapping. After the match, I saw Achrekar sir and I thought it would be good to wish him. He asked me how many runs I got in the match and I told him I never went to play it because I wanted to cheer the senior team and clap for them.”

Then he scolded me a lot in front of everybody and said I did not need to clap for others. He said I should take care of my own game and do something so that one day, the world can clap for you.”

“That was the biggest lesson of my life. After that day, I never missed another match,” Sachin concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd