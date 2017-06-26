Finally, BCCI takes a step forward in implementation of Lodha reforms

At the SGM on Monday the BCCI finally decided to form a committee for the implementation of Lodha reforms. (Source: File) At the SGM on Monday the BCCI finally decided to form a committee for the implementation of Lodha reforms. (Source: File)

The ongoing saga of the Lodha reforms has continued for quite a while. What began as a task to revamp the way of running cricket in India, it finally arrived at its much-needed conclusion with the BCCI declaring that Indian cricket board will soon form a Committee to implement the Lodha Panel reforms as soon as possible.

In January 2015 the Supreme Court of India had appointed a committee featuring former Chief Just of India RM Lodha and retired supreme court judges Ashok Bhan, R Raveendran (Known as the Lodha Committee). Next year the committee submitted its recommendations. Multiple reforms were suggested such as age cap for office bearers of the BCCI, the appointment of a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) official for the board, no ad breaks during IPL, among others.

Later on, the Supreme Court categorically stated that the ‘best course is to fall in line and BCCI must take a very realistic view of the matter’. BCCI then opted to contest the Lodha recommendations in the Supreme Court after which it was given a rap by the top court. Till the end of last year, the BCCI reserved strong opposition to the reform to the reforms. This was evident at the SGM held in December 2016.

However, after the appointment of former CAG Vinod Rai as head of BCCI’s new administration on an interim basis, it seemed like there would be headway into the implementation of reforms. But at the last SGM any headway seemed unlikely. the majority of members of the state association started their reservations against them.

It looks unlikely that the changes will be accepted at the moment. One, the state units are still opposed to key changes like one-state-one-vote, cooling-off period and age cap of 70.”, a state unit president said in an interview to the New Indian Express.

With no definite outline to implement the reforms, things did not seem to have any conclusion. Finally, at the special general meeting held on Monday, there were several points discussed on the several issues including Implementation of the Supreme Court order dated July 18, 2016, Report on ICC meetings, Decisions taken by the CoA since January 30, 2017

The COA then once again told the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Reforms in two meetings that they had with the members of the state units. The COA also made it clear that there could be no further delay and its implementation has to be done at the earliest.

At the SGM on Monday the BCCI finally decided to form a committee for the implementation of Lodha reforms across the board. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India will form a committee to ensure the principal order of Supreme Court can be implemented at the earliest,”, confirmed BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary. BCCI will form a six-member committee and begin its work in the next two days. The committee is expected to submit its first report within a fortnight.

