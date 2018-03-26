Final day fight good but lessons need to be learned: Joe Root

Joe Root will captain England for New Zealand tour. (Reuters Photo) Joe Root will captain England for New Zealand tour. (Reuters Photo)

England need to learn some lessons, and fast, if they are to salvage a drawn two-test series against New Zealand after they emphatically lost the opener by an innings and 49 runs on Monday, captain Joe Root has said. The visitors were dismissed for 320 early in the final session under lights on the final day of the day-night match at Eden Park, giving New Zealand only their 10th test victory against England.

While rain forced the game into the final day, Root’s side were undone when they were destroyed by a superb display of swing and seam bowling by Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the first 90 minutes and skittled out for a measly 58. Root’s batsmen were crease-bound in the first innings and seemingly unable to get their feet moving against the ball.

“We weren’t good enough, simple as that really,” Root told reporters. “It’s really difficult to get back into a test match after such a poor start.

“We have to learn some lessons quickly… and we know that we have to adapt better.” England did appear to adapt in the second innings, with their application far better as they were content to bat time rather than look to score.

They lost wickets, however, at crucial times, with three of their second innings wickets falling in the final overs of sessions, which New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said had given his bowlers a boost. England have failed to win a test away from home since they beat Bangladesh by 22 runs in Chittagong in October 2016 and have lost 10 of their last 12 tests overseas, including 4-0 series defeats to India and Australia. Root, however, said the second innings performance had showed the team were still fighting hard to turn that series of defeats around.

“I thought the character of the dressing room and the efforts today were fantastic,” Root added. “You go into a day like today and ask the guys to show how much it means to them to play for England and it was an example of the guys’ determination to represent the country. “I think we can take a lot from the second innings and make sure that we are better.” The second test, a traditional red-ball match, is at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from March 30-April 3. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O’Brien)

