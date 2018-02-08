FICA to advise foreign players on PSL 2018 final participation

Pakistan Super League 2017 final was held in Lahore amid tight security. (Source: AP) Pakistan Super League 2017 final was held in Lahore amid tight security. (Source: AP)

The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) is preparing a security report to help players decide whether they want to play in the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it will be holding two play-off matches in Lahore and the final in Karachi in March.

A two-member security delegation headed by expert Reg Dickason is due to witness a full dress rehearsal at the national stadium in Karachi on Sunday where the final is scheduled for March 22.

Karachi has not hosted any international cricket since Sri Lanka and Pakistan last played a Test match in early 2009.

FICA Chief Executive, Tony Irish told the ‘Express’ newspaper on Wednesday that so far they have refused to draw any conclusion for the PSL final in Karachi. He revealed that FICA is currently preparing a report to assist players.

“To play or not to play in the T20 league is the players’ decision,” he said. “We don’t have any control over that. However, we provide the information from which they can make the best decision. So we are currently in the process of preparing the report for the final in Karachi,” Irish added.

The FICA report will be significant in deciding how many foreign players will be seen in action in the PSL final as last year when the final.

Pakistan last year made a strong attempt to bring back international cricket to the country by first hosting the PSL final in Lahore and then hosting the World eleven and Sri Lanka also in Lahore for T20 games in September and October.

All of the PSL league matches and the first play-off will played in the United Arab Emirates, whereas second and third play-offs will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with final the scheduled to be held in Karachi.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News IV fluids recalled from five states,alert to others