FICA commends ACA and Australian players for their unity

FICA extended its support to the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and its members. FICA extended its support to the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and its members.

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) has stated its support to the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) in their ongoing pay dispute with Cricket Australia. In a statement released FICA stated that it was concerned with the developments and was also looking into CA’s approach to the dealings.

“FICA is concerned with CA’s desire to end the percentage revenue sharing model that has so successfully underpinned the partnership between the players and administrators in Australia for twenty years,” FICA stated.

“The model has not only been hugely successful for Australian cricket but has been a model of best practice adopted by associations in cricket and other sports, worldwide,” it added.

“FICA is also seriously concerned with CA’s approach to its dealings with the ACA throughout this ongoing process. FICA commends the ACA and the Australian players for their unity and resolve and for their consistent attempts to negotiate with CA in a professional and transparent manner, including their willingness to use independent mediation to reach a resolution,” the statement said.

“FICA reiterates its strong opposition to any artificial restrictions that unfairly attempt to prevent players from earning a living and that have not been agreed with players or their representatives. FICA believes that such restrictions would be open to legal challenge in most jurisdictions as a restraint of trade,” the statement added.

“The players are the game. History has shown that where country boards work in genuine partnership with players and their representatives the game thrives and succeeds. Cricket is at a crucial moment in its history, with new and competing markets for players, fans and broadcasters. I believe that boards should be working more collaboratively with players in the current cricket landscape, not pushing them away,” said FICA chief, Vikram Solanki.

“FICA and its member associations stand shoulder to shoulder in support of the ACA and the Australian cricketers in their current dispute with their board. As an important stakeholder in the game, players and their associations deserve to be treated with professionalism and respect. It is in the interests of everyone in the world game that the situation in Australia is resolved quickly and in a manner that is acceptable to the players collectively,” said Tony Irish, FICA Executive Chairman and SACA CEO.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd