FICA backs formation of players’ body in India

The Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA) has backed the formation of an independent players’ association in India by confirming its commitment to assist the setting up of this body. This was among the outcomes from FICA’s Executive Meeting at The Oval, in London, said a media release from the association on Friday.

“FICA confirmed its commitment to assisting Indian cricketers to set up an independent players’ association, after the Lodha Committee and Indian Supreme Court ruled that

an association should be formed,” FICA said in its statement.

“It (Executive Meeting) noted that both India’s national and domestic players are key stakeholders in the world’s largest cricket economy. Assisting where possible to ensure those players have an independent collective voice, as well as creating player well-being, personal development and education programs will continue to be a priority,” it added.

FICA also backed the Australian cricketers in their pay dispute with Cricket Australia. “FICA affirmed its full support for the ACA and player revenue sharing principles, which it considers to be global best practice in maintaining player stake holding in the game in each country. It also discussed the importance of governing bodies respecting players’ chosen representatives,” the release said.

The meeting also discussed the rapidly changing global cricket and player career landscapes at length, including the impact of domestic T20 leagues in delivering various career paths and choices for players around the world.

“FICA will continue to advocate for the balancing of traditional cricket structures with new markets and domestic T20 cricket,” it said. The meeting also resolved to continue to oppose any unfair restrictions on freedom of movement that are imposed on players in the current landscape without the agreement of players, and discussed the need for a new regulatory framework agreed with player representatives in an improved global cricket structure, it added.

FICA Executive Chairman Tony Irish noted the lure of the ever-expanding domestic T20 leagues for the players. “The global cricket landscape is providing more choice

and more variety for career direction for players around the world. Players are no longer constrained by the traditional vertical career pathway that focused on international cricket,” said Irish.

“The domestic T20 leagues, which are increasing in number and sophistication are presenting multiple new career options for players. It is critical that the right balance is found between the traditional and the new markets,” he added.

