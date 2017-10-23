Feroz Shah Kotla’s Gate no.2 to be named as ‘Virender Sehwag’ gate

Virender Sehwag made his international debut in 1999 in ODI’s and went on to play 251 ODI matches for India. (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA) Virender Sehwag made his international debut in 1999 in ODI’s and went on to play 251 ODI matches for India. (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA)

Virender Sehwag, former India opener, is set to be bestowed with yet another honour as the gate no 2 of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium is set to be named after him. In recognition of his contribution to the game, the dashing batsman from Delhi will see his name honor gate number of the stadium as Virender Sehwag gate. The unveiling of the gate will take place a day before the first T20I at Kotla, on 31st October.

This is the first of many other initiatives that are being implemented to recognize the contribution of cricketers who have richly contributed to the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA). A committee has also been formed to assess and recommend other stalwarts from DDCA whose contribution should be recognized and reflected in various parts of the stadium.

After announcing the decision Justice Vikramjit Sen, Administrator, DDCA also said, “I am proud to announce that our domestic team has performed exceptionally well so far. The DDCA Under 19 team were the champions of North Zone Vinoo Mankad Trophy. I am confident that our Ranji Team and Under 23 side are also on the path to success. I hope that such initiatives such as these will inspire our domestic teams to reach further heights.”

The announcement to rename the gate came years back and while the proposal was accepted as well the implementation took a long time coming.

Virender Sehwag made his international debut in 1999 in ODI’s and went on to play 251 ODI matches for India. He also played 104 Tests in which he scored 8586 runs at an average of 49.34, in the shorter version, he amassed 8273 runs at an average of 35.06. But what stood out was his strike rate which remained consistently above 100 throughout his one-day career.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd