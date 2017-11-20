Feroz Shah Kotla to name stands after Bishan Singh Bedi, Mohinder Amarnath

DDCA are honouring former cricketers who represented the country or state. (Express File photo by Ravi Kanojia) DDCA are honouring former cricketers who represented the country or state. (Express File photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Having started the tradition of recognising former cricketers with Virender Sehwag and then Ashish Nehra, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) will keep it going by naming stands after former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and batsman Mohinder Amarnath. Recently, DDCA named the main entrance of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium ‘Virender Sehwag Gate’ and one end ‘Ashish Nehra end’ on his final day in international cricket against New Zealand.

There will also be a Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi ‘Hall of Fame’ at the iconic ground. Additionally, DDCA announced another gate will be named after former women’s team skipper Anjum Chopra.

DDCA administrator Justice Vikramjit Sen announced the decision in a statement on the board’s website. They will be honoured at the first-ever DDCA Annual Conclave on November 29. Bedi, who has been a longtime critic of the controversy affected DDCA, will also be the keynote speaker at the Conclave.

As per the release, a mutual agreement has been struck between the DDCA Honours’ Committee and Sen, where a benchmark of 35 Tests has been set for a Delhi cricketer to be honoured by the state association.

“Accordingly, the likes of Chetan Chauhan, Madan Lal, Maninder Singh, Manoj Prabhakar and others in the list should also be accorded this honour as per the criteria, in due course,” said Sen.

In more changes and felicitation of former cricketers, the dressing room of the home team will be called as Raman Lamba Dressing Room, while the visiting team’s dressing room will be named after Prakash Bhandari, the first Test cricketer from Delhi.

“Active cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should be honoured after they have retired from the game,” read the statement further.

At the Conclave, DDCA will also honour noted coaches Gurcharan Singh and Tarak Sinha.

