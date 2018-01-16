Felt like I was letting the team down, fans down during the Ashes: Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali gave in his best bowling performance of the tour at the MCG. (AP) Moeen Ali gave in his best bowling performance of the tour at the MCG. (AP)

England’s tour down under has not been worth remembering and for all-rounder Moeen Ali it is even more so. After injury ruled him out of the first Test, mediocre outings in the following Tests did more harm than any good. Admitting that he felt like he was letting his team-mates down with his performances, the 29-year-old has revealed that playing in the shorter format did help him as the pressure was considerably reduced. At the MCG on Sunday, Ali bowled with renewed vigour and conceded just 39 runs in ten overs for. It was his best bowling performance of the tour.

Reflecting on his past performances and the tour so far, Ali said, “It has been difficult. A very tough tour, yeah. Personally and as a team we just got outplayed massively in all parts of the game. I feel I did not perform,” he said. “When you lose a bit of confidence in your own game sometimes you try harder and it can be that the harder you try the worse it gets. That’s what was happening. You try everything – different approaches going into bat, be positive, but nothing really came off and like I said the harder I tried the worse it was getting. But these things happen, and you can learn from them.”

“I feel like I was letting the team down, the fans down. The Barmy Army was singing the whole time. When your confidence is low, you are trying to perform the best you can but it’s not happening it is most disappointing. It’s not that you are not scoring runs or not getting wickets. It’s just that you feel as an individual you are letting your team-mates down. I am sure a few of the guys felt the same thing but that was my biggest fear,” he said.

Stating that the switch in format has also helped his team’s mental fortitude, Ali said, “The attitude is obviously different because it’s a different sort of cricket, so it’s been refreshing. When J-Roy was batting yesterday we were egging him on to beat the record. In the back of our heads we have these records but the first focus is to win the game and we know if someone like J-Roy bats the way he does we can beat anybody in the world. And we have players like that all throughout the line-up.”

“Australia in the Ashes was a fantastic team. In all departments they outplayed us and we struggled big time and so for us to play the way we played yesterday [Sunday] and beat them was brilliant. We are 1-0 up after one game and our challenge is to do what they did to us in the Test matches now. We’ve got to be a little bit better at that as a team. We know that but the main thing is to win the series, learn and improve from here going forward,” he concluded.

