Fawad Alam forgets his bat while walking out to the middle, watch video

In a hilarious incident, during the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia, 35-year-old Fawad Ahmed Khan walked out to bat but without his willow.

Fawad Khan, who is a Pakistani-born Australian cricketer, suffered his brainfade as he checked his gloves and pads, but did not realise he had left his bat behind.

However, he soon realized that something was missing and quickly turned back to walk towards the dressing room. Thankfully, one of his Victorian teammates handed him his bat.

While Fawad might have been hoping that nobody noticed his brainfade moment, the Western Australian players who were fielding burst out laughing. Fawad too enjoyed the moment and was seen laughing along. As it turned out the bat received little use, as Ahmed faced just seven balls and didn’t score a run before Victoria were bowled all out for 322.

After 15 wicket fell on day one, Western Australia ended day two still 147 runs in arrears with all 10 second innings wickets in hand. WA are 0-29 after the Vics scored 322 for a hefty 176-run first innings lead.

It may be recalled here that Fawad Ahmed is not really known for his batting prowess and has played three ODIs and two Twenty20s for Australia.

