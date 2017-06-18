Angles Of Deception

The away-seamer is sparingly used, and without any discernible change in angle or point of release, though it’s generally fuller in length and pitched on middle and off. The away-seamer is sparingly used, and without any discernible change in angle or point of release, though it’s generally fuller in length and pitched on middle and off.

With an assortment of fast bowlers with various methods in both sides, The Indian Express peeps into what angles they’d probe to get the upper hand in the final.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

His stock ball shapes into the right-hander. With negligible movement in the air or off the surface on CT surfaces , he, like several others, has pulled his length back a little, though the line is as impeccable as ever.

The away-swinger is delivered slightly wide off the crease, so as to create the angle into the batsman before shaping it back. Creditably, both deliveries land almost at the same place.

Jasprit Bumrah

In his initial spells, he hits the deck hard and extracts substantiate amount of bounce for a not-so-tall man with a slinging, round-armish action. Mostly, the ball marginally moves in, denying batsman any wriggle room to force the backfoot punches.

At the death, he unzips the deadliest weapon in his ken, the full-pelt yorkers which spear into the right-hander’s pads. He has nuanced an equally deceptive slower-yorker as well.

Mohammad Amir

The left-arm is most destructive when he makes the ball whir back into the right-hander, after landing the ball in the same area as those that go with the angle. This delivery becomes almost indecipherable when he starts to get late movement.

This one is delivered a tad closer to the stumps, is much shorter and pitched on middle-and-off, climbing into the batsman’s body. He thus creates an awkward angle for the batsman.

Hasan Ali

Primarily a good-length operator, who probes the fourth-fifth stump line, he slopes the ball sharply into the batsman, with more pace and movement than the batsman expects. More than any other seamer in this tournament, he has consistently moved the ball.

The away-seamer is sparingly used, and without any discernible change in angle or point of release, though it’s generally fuller in length and pitched on middle and off.

