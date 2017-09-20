Team India’s true test will be when they go abroad, especially in England: Farokh Engineer

Farokh Engineer believes that team India’s true test will come when they visit the English shores next year. Farokh Engineer believes that team India’s true test will come when they visit the English shores next year.

Former India great Farokh Engineer believes that team India’s true test will come when they visit the English shores next year. While India is now ranked as the number one side in Test cricket, Engineer believes the real challenge will be in conditions away from home.

Speaking at the sidelines of an event, the 79-year-old said, “The present Indian team are very good indeed. Virat Kohli is an excellent captain, MS Dhoni is looking fitter than ever, Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the great off-spinners, (Ravi) Jadeja, we’ve got a very good team, Murali Vijay, the opening batsman. They have been scoring a lot of runs against Sri Lanka, but the true test will be when they come to England.”

However, Engineer had a warning for fans across the world as he said, “Don’t get carried away by the performance against Sri Lanka, against Australia we are doing pretty well, but that’s in India again. India’s real test comes when they go abroad, especially England. England is the true test for any cricketer and Indian cricketers are no exception.”

Commenting on the technique that is needed to survive in England, he said, “You need a real sound technique to play in England where the ball moves about a lot more, both in the air and off the pitch. Your technique is really stretched to the limit — it sorts the men out from the boys.”

Meanwhile, recalling team India’s first Test win at England, of which he was a part of, Engineer said, “Yes indeed 1971 in England was a great moment. I got runs in both innings (59 and 28 not out) and dismissals as well. But it was a great moment, a sweet victory for India because India had never before won a Test match in England”

