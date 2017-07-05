Familiar chaos in DDCA extraordinary meeting

More than these recommendations, however, it is the timing of the EGM that infuriated the DDCA members. More than these recommendations, however, it is the timing of the EGM that infuriated the DDCA members.

DDCA’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was called to adopt the amendments to the Articles of Association in line with the Justice Lodha Committee reforms and the Delhi High Court directions, ended on a chaotic note after a visibly miffed state unit’s administrator, Justice (Retd) Vikramajit Sen, walked out of the proceedings.

A number of members had reservations to the 87 recommendations put forward by Justice Sen, which included conducting elections every year and ‘admission of new members’, which seemingly has been restricted to ‘persons associated with the game of cricket at the District, State or International level or persons playing or have played any other game/ sport at atleast the state level’.

More than these recommendations, however, it is the timing of the EGM that infuriated the DDCA members. Dinesh Sharma, a former joint secretary, and a current member, had filed an SPL with the SC in May against the Delhi High Court’s appointment of Sen as the administrator. With the case being sub-judice, Sharma and rest of the DDCA members had specifically asked Justice Sen to not hold an EGM till the next hearing of this case, which is scheduled on July 14.

“After the last EGM (on June 4), I along with several other DDCA members had approached Justice Sen, and had requested him not to hold an EGM till July 14 — the date for the next hearing of the SLP. He instead went ahead and called for an EGM ten days before the SC hearing. What was the need for doing things in such haste?” Sharma pointed out.

At Tuesday’s meeting, when Justice Sen asked the members to cast their votes with regard to his proposals, the members agreed in principle for a secret ballot. However, he asked them to write their names while casting their votes. This enraged them, and from there on the meeting descended into chaos. Unable to rein in the commotion, Justice Sen got up and walked off.

“What was the point of today’s meet? He has spent lakhs in organising this EGM. What was the result? Noting concrete came out of it…he could have used this money for the betterment of cricket in Delhi instead,” was how another senior DDCA official put it.

Sharma has also filed a plea in the Delhi High Court alleging conflict of interest on the part of Justice Sen. While Sen’s daughter, Mrinalini Sen, is among the team of lawyers assisting him at the DDCA, she is also listed as a panel lawyer for the Delhi government, which had set up an inquiry committee to probe the DDCA’s functioning. Justice Sen was appointed to oversee the unit’s elections by March 31, 2017, and ordering the audit of it’s accounts for a three-year period between 2012-15. Barely six months into the job, Justice Sen finds himself involved in a legal tangle.

