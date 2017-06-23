Fakhar Zaman has become a lord for us, says brother

Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant hundred in the final which helped Pakistan win the Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant hundred in the final which helped Pakistan win the Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

Hero of Pakistan’s success in the Champions Trophy finals, Fakhar Zaman was given a hero’s welcome when he arrived in Pakistan. Soaking in all the praises and applause, Fakhar Zaman revealed, ” I did not feel much at that time, Then I came here, and people started coming here … They all are giving me love, so now I feel that I have done some great heroics.”

However, his journey has been anything but easy. Recalling the initial years of hard work and practise he said, “I played one or two hard-ball matches in school and scored some runs. I then became popular in the whole region and people used to say wherever I went that, ‘He is a hard-ball player, don’t play with him,'” he said. Incidentally, his brothers, who also played cricket used to beat him up to stop him from playing. elder sibling Asif told AFP sheepishly.

Fakhar’s elder brother Asif spoke to AFP and said, “But he never quit cricket, and has become a hero today. He has become a lord for us.” Fakhar said he had devoted most of his time to cricket as a

However, Fakhar who played cricket since his childhood admitted that he never dreamt of playing cricket beyond the club level. Instead, he wanted to be a navy commando. “Joining the Pakistan Navy was the biggest turning point in my career,” he said.

