India vs Sri Lanka: Fake fielding leaves Virat Kohli fuming

Fake fielding on the cricket field are quite rare but when it does occur it can often lead to doubts in the minds of batsmen and even lead to their dismissals. On Saturday, the match between India and Sri Lanka witnessed one of those uncommon moments in the fourth ball of the 53rd over, when Bhuvneshwar Kumar pushed one through covers. While he was attempting to come back for the second run, cover fielder Dinesh Chandimal, put in a slide even when the ball was nowhere near him. According to the new ICC rules, this is fake fielding. However, on-field umpires – Nigel Llong, Joel Wilson decided against handing a penalty. An animated Indian skipper Virat Kohli was visibly unimpressed as he gestured towards the cameras for a penalty of five runs.

Incidentally, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has recently changed the norms and introduced a law of penalising teams whose fielders indulge in ‘fake fielding’. A similar incident had occurred during the recently concluded JLT Cup in Australia where Queensland Bulls’s Marnus Labuschagne was penalised for ‘fake fielding’. According to the lawmakers of the game this action is against the spirit of cricket.

Meanwhile, the India was bowled out for 172 at Eden Gardens during their first innings. While at one point it seemed like India would be bowled out for below 150, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav threw their bat around and took the scoreboard past the 150-run mark. Suranga Lakmal pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he returned with figures of 4/26.

