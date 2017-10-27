Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistan bowler to take hat-trick in T20Is

Faheem Ashraf picked up a hat-trick for Pakistan (AP Photo) Faheem Ashraf picked up a hat-trick for Pakistan (AP Photo)

Faheem Ashraf became the first Pakistan bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 Internationals when he achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Pakistan all-rounder took the hat-trick in the 19th over of the Sri Lanka innings.

Faheem come on to bowl the 19th over of the innings and his third. After first three balls, Faheem picked his first wicket in the form of Udana. A slower bouncer by Faheem was pulled but Hasan Ali timed his jump to perfection at short fine-leg to take the catch.

Udawatte was the second wicket to fall when Faheem bowled a wide ball outside off and the Sri Lankan batsman tried to play it big. He managed to smash it to deep cover where Babar Azam took a catch running towards his left.

The hat-trick was compeleted when Shanaka was adjudged leg-bef0re wicket. He tried to slap it across the wicket but was struck on the pads. In his three overs, Faheem gave only 16 runs and picked the three wickets.

Pakistan’s another top bowling performance saw them restrict Sri Lanka to 124 for 9 in the second T20I. Pakistan have already won the first game and can clinch the series on Friday if they win the second game.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd