Faf du Plessis to lead World XI squad for Pakistan tour; Hashim Amla, George Bailey also picked

Along with Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla will also be a part of the squad. (Source: AP) Along with Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla will also be a part of the squad. (Source: AP)

After months of speculation surrounding the World XI squad which was supposed to tour to Pakistan, the PCB has finally revealed the names of the 14 member squad which will be touring Pakistan next month. Led by Faf du Plessis the team will feature the likes of current players like Hashim Amla, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, among others. Veterans like Paul Collingwood and Darren Sammy will also be a part of the squad.

It may be recalled here that a couple of days earlier The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed that a World XI series will be held in Lahore after the Punjab Government gave its nod for ‘Presidential level security’ for the tour. PCB Cheif Najam Sethi also vouched for the World XI series and stated that it could encourage more countries to come to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, as per reports the PCB is paying players who agree to be part of the World eleven which will be coached by Andy Flower between USD 75,000 and USD 100,000 for playing a three match T20 series in Lahore between September 8 and 15.

World XI Squad for Pakistan: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, George Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Darren Sammy, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

