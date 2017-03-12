Faf du Plessis surprised after ICC let off Steve Smith in DRS controversy

Faf du Plessis was alleged to have used a lollypop for shining the ball. (Source: Channel 9) Faf du Plessis was alleged to have used a lollypop for shining the ball. (Source: Channel 9)

South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis claimed that he was nonplussed as there was no penalty imposed by the ICC for the on-field spat during the Bengaluru Test between India and Australia.

Speaking to the media, after the end of South Africa’s Test against New Zealand, du Plessis said “I was, yes. Purely from the reason of what I went through in Australia for something I feel was a lot smaller, so (am) surprised with it.”

It may be recalled here that du Plessis himself was caught in the midst of a controversy after he was fined 100 per cent of his match fee and received three demerit points for a Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct when he applied an artificial substance to shine the ball during the second Test against Australia in Hobart in November 2016.

ICC (International Cricket Council) chief executive David Richardson had described it as “an obvious breach” of the ball-tampering law. However, the ICC’s decision of not taking action against either of the two captains from India or Australia has not gone down well with the South African captain.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis also stated that the reaction from the ICC was different in his case. “Definitely it was different. I’m surprised by the way it happened,” he said. “Maybe it’s because I speak on a personal point of view and felt I was treated very harsh. When you see something like that you’d hope it (the treatment) would be exactly the same.”

Speaking on the rivalry between India and Australia, Du Plessis also said, “When you play teams like India and Australia obviously that can happen and it’s easy for something like that to blow up.”

