South Africa captain Faf du Plessis still remains unsure for the first Test against England at Lord’s starting on July 6. The Test and T20 captain is currently in South Africa with his wife Imari following the birth of their first child on June 23, and has still not given any dates for his arrival in England, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

According to the officials, it turned out to be a “difficult birth”, and du Plessis will stay at home for a few days and could miss the first Test at Lord’s. Du Plessis would return to England once his baby and wife get settled. The Proteas are currently busy with a warm-up match against the England Lions in Worcester, with Dean Elgar being the captain in du Plessis’ absence.

1/2) Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis is not certain to play in the 1st Test vs England at Lord’s despite the birth of his 1st child. pic.twitter.com/mohaWSn0vR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) 30 June 2017

The visitors’ head coach Russell Domingo has come back to England from South Africa after his mother was seriously injured in a car accident last week and she has since been discharged from hospital.

Squads

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, and Kagiso Rabada.

England: Keaton Jennings, Alastair Cook, Joe Root (c), Gary Ballance, Tom Westley, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Steve Finn.

