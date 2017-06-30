Latest News
  • Faf du Plessis still remains unsure for the first Test against England

Faf du Plessis still remains unsure for the first Test against England

Faf du Plessis would return to England once his baby and wife get settled. The Proteas are currently busy with a warm-up match against the England Lions in Worcester, with Dean Elgar being the captain in du Plessis' absence.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 30, 2017 6:14 pm
South Africa vs England, SA vs ENG, Faf du Plessis, England Lions, Dean Elgar South Africa captain Faf du Plessis still remains unsure for the first Test against England at Lord’s starting on July 6. (Source: File)
Related News

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis still remains unsure for the first Test against England at Lord’s starting on July 6. The Test and T20 captain is currently in South Africa with his wife Imari following the birth of their first child on June 23, and has still not given any dates for his arrival in England, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

According to the officials, it turned out to be a “difficult birth”, and du Plessis will stay at home for a few days and could miss the first Test at Lord’s. Du Plessis would return to England once his baby and wife get settled. The Proteas are currently busy with a warm-up match against the England Lions in Worcester, with Dean Elgar being the captain in du Plessis’ absence.

The visitors’ head coach Russell Domingo has come back to England from South Africa after his mother was seriously injured in a car accident last week and she has since been discharged from hospital.

Squads

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, and Kagiso Rabada.

England: Keaton Jennings, Alastair Cook, Joe Root (c), Gary Ballance, Tom Westley, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Steve Finn.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I feel I'm one step closer to playing for India alongside Hardik 