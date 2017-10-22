Diwali 2017
  • Faf du Plessis steers South Africa to series sweep against Bangladesh

Faf du Plessis steers South Africa to series sweep against Bangladesh

South Africa completed a clean sweep of their three-match series against Bangladesh with a crushing 200-run win.

By: Reuters | East London | Published:October 22, 2017 9:31 pm
Faf du plessis, South Africa vs Bangladesh, SA vs BAN, Bangladesh tour of South Africa, Cricket news, Indian Express Du Plessis retired hurt with a lower back strain and has been withdrawn from the two-match T20I series. (Source: Express file)
Related News

Aiden Markram scored a half-century and took two wickets on his one-day international debut as South Africa completed a clean sweep of their three-match series against Bangladesh with a crushing 200-run victory at Buffalo Park on Sunday.

Markram contributed 66 from 60 balls as South Africa posted 369 for six from their 50 overs, with Faf du Plessis (91 from 67 balls) and Quinton de Kock (73 from 68) also in the runs.

Du Plessis retired hurt with a lower back strain and has been withdrawn from the two-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Bloemfontein on Thursday as JP Duminy takes over the captaincy duties.

Bangladesh slipped to 61 for five in reply and were eventually all out for 169 as Markram claimed two for 18, including the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan (63 from 82), who provided the lone score of note for the visitors.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 20, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    22
    Zone A - Match 132
    FT
    23
    Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan (23-22)
    Oct 23, 201720:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 1
    Oct 23, 201721:00 IST
    DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
    VS
    Super Playoffs - Eliminator 2

    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 