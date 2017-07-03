Faf du Plessis ‘extremely sad’ he won’t be with South Africa for 1st Test against England

Faf du Plessis is expected to join the South Africa squad in England later. Faf du Plessis is expected to join the South Africa squad in England later.

South Africa have been dealt a big blow before the start of their first Test match against England at Lord’s on Thursday. Their regular skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of the match as the captain will in South Africa after the “difficult birth” of his first child.

But Du Plessis, who is expected to join the squad in England later, will be cheering for the team from his home. In a tweet he posted on his official account, Du Plessis said that he is extremely sad to not be able to front up to the challenge with the team.

His tweet read: “Extremely sad that I won’t be able 2 front up 2 the challenge with the team.Be there soon.In the meantime, I will be their nr1 couch fan (sic).”

“Faf’s wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK,” said South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.”The mother and baby have settled at home but he will be

“The mother and baby have settled at home but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week.”

In his absence, opener Dean Elgar will lead the team against England for the first Test.

