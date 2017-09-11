Faf du Plessis appointed South Africa captain in all formats

Faf du Plessis takes over as ODI captain from AB de Villiers. (Source: AP File) Faf du Plessis takes over as ODI captain from AB de Villiers. (Source: AP File)

Faf du Plessis will lead South Africa in all three formats of the game, it was officially announced on Monday. The decision comes following AB de Villiers’ decision to step down as ODI captain a few weeks ago. The Board of Directors of CSA approved the recommendation of the National Selection Panel in regard to having Faf lead the Proteas in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

“Congratulations to Faf on his appointment as the natural successor to the ODI leadership,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “He has established himself as one of the best leaders in world cricket and this was reflected in his appointment as the captain for the World XI currently engaged in the T20 Series against Pakistan.”

The first series in charge for Faf will be at home against Bangladesh. The Tigers will play two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is before India and Australia visit at the turn of the year.

Faf and many other members of the South African team are part of the World XI in Pakistan to play a three match T20I series. Du Plessis is captain of the World XI with the first T20I to be played on Tuesday in Lahore.

Calls for Faf to be appointed as captain of the ODI side grew following South Africa’s yet another horror show in an ICC event – at the Champions Trophy. AB de Villiers led South Africa out in 103 ODIs, in a span of six years, winning 59 making him one of the least successful captains of the national side since readmission following apartheid.

