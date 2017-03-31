Experience of bowling on Indian wickets to help in IPL: Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel is a part of Gujarat Lions franchise in IPL 2017 season. (Source: Express archive) Munaf Patel is a part of Gujarat Lions franchise in IPL 2017 season. (Source: Express archive)

Gujarat Lions medium pacer Munaf Patel on Friday said experience of bowling on Indian wickets would play a key role during IPL’s 10th season, as most of the wickets in the country were batting-friendly.

“Experience to play on Indian wickets, which are batting-friendly, is very important. Luckily, Gujarat Lions has medium pacers, who have enough experience to play on Indian wickets,” Patel said.

“I, Praveen Kumar, Manpreet Gony and Dhawal Kulkarni, all the four medium pacers have enough experience to play on Indian wickets. We all have played for the country and have enough experience of playing in IPL,” Patel said.

“We all know one another as well as our skipper very well in terms of what he wants from us as a bowling unit and that will give us an advantage of being Indians and playing on these wickets,” Patel said.

When asked about his role as a senior member of the team, he said, “It’s really a proud feeling that I am one of the sernior players of the squad and will lead the bowling department alongwith other senior bowlers. But I will have to carry extra responsibility of being one of the senior players of the squad,” he said.

According to him, Gujarat Lions has a good bowling unit. “Though, all of us have experience of bowling on Indian wickets, our main focus would be to restrict the opposition to the lowest possible target,” Patel, who had initially played for Rajasthan Royals and then for Mumbai Indians, said.

When asked about making a comeback to the national side, Patel said, “I do not think about it…my only focus is to perform well for my team. If I perform well, it will help me and my team too.”

