Exit of top brass hasn’t affected functioning, says MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar

Ashok Jagdale and Bhargav left as they were above 70. (Source: Express File) Ashok Jagdale and Bhargav left as they were above 70. (Source: Express File)

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said the recent developments following Supreme Court’s orders for implementation of Lodha Committee’s report had not affected the state cricket body’s functioning.

“In the wake of Supreme Court’s strictures to implement the recommendations of Lodha Committee, MPCA chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, president Sanjay Jagdale and vice presidents MK Bhargav and Ashok Jagdale quit, but the development hasn’t affected our functioning,” MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar said.

“We are going to take a call about filling up the four posts when the Apex Court constitutes a panel of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators. We will abide by the panel’s direction,” he added.

According to Lodha Committee’s recommendations, no person can be the office-bearer of BCCI or a state cricket board after completing nine years in office, so Scindia and Jagdale had to quit, he said.

Ashok Jagdale and Bhargav left as they were above 70, the age limit set by the Lodha panel, Kanmadikar added.