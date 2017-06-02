Exclusive details of Ramachandra Guha’s letter to Vinod Rai on why he quit as BCCI administrator

Ramachandra Guha told the Supreme Court he’s resigning (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Ramachandra Guha told the Supreme Court he’s resigning (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After resigning from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, historian Ramachandra Guha, in a letter to chairman Vinod Rai, dated June 2, 2017, has listed the reasons for his decision. Guha, at the start of the letter, says that he was expressing the major points of divergence for the sake of transparency. He has come down heavily on Indian cricket’s big stars and preferential treatment accorded to them by the BCCI and also the CoA.

The seven points that Guha makes in the letter are as follows:

1: CoA’s failure to address conflict of interest issue. National coaches neglecting national team at the cost of IPL. Delhi Daredevils coach Rahul Dravid is also in charge of the India A and India Junior team.

2. BCCI contracted commentator Sunil Gavaskar being head of a player management company.

3. MS Dhoni given ‘A’ grade contract despite not making it to the Test team.

4. Unprofessional way of handling the India coach issue. Kumble’s contract coming under scrutiny despite his excellent past record and on eve of Champions Trophy.

5. CoA total nelgect of domestic cricketers and huge gap in their match fee as compared to international players.

6. CoA silence on the disqualified officials attending BCCI meets.

7. Absence of male cricketer in CoA and the proposal to include Javagal Srinath in the committee.

Guha, appointed by the Supreme Court as one of the four administrators of BCCI, on Thursday informed the apex court that he had resigned from the post due to personal reasons.A vacation bench of Justices M M Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha’s counsel that he had tendered his resignation on May 28 to Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The court said a special bench was seized of the matter and the petition should therefore be filed in the registry.

