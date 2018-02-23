‘Excited and super happy’ Cheteshwar Pujara welcomes baby girl

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes a father to a baby girl. (Source: Pujara Twitter) Cheteshwar Pujara becomes a father to a baby girl. (Source: Pujara Twitter)

Cheteshwar Pujara is happy to take on a new role in his life. No, we are not talking about cricket. The Saurashtra captain is now a ‘happy’ father after his wife Puja gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday.

Pujara said that he was excited as well as happy for the new roles in their lives. He shared the happy news with his fans on Twitter by posting a picture of himself with his wife and the new born and saying, “Welcome lil one. Excited and super happy for the new roles in our lives. We made a wish and she came true!”

Welcome lil one. Excited and super happy for the new roles in our lives. We made a wish and she came true! pic.twitter.com/109kIw79vW — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 23 February 2018

It was a happy day for the captain as Saurashtra clinched a 3-wicket win over Baroda in a back-and-forth quarterfinal to cement a spot in the semifinals. He then left for Rajkot after the win to be with his wife Puja, who gave birth to their first child. He will be back for the semi-final game against Andhra on Sunday.

Congratulations to you and Puja. Welcome to this side of the world, you’ll totally love it. Wishing a healthy life to all 3 of you. http://t.co/Os9s9QW5mc — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 23, 2018

Congratulations to both of you! Enjoy the blessed feeling of being a father @cheteshwar1. May God bless the little angel with a healthy and happy life! 😇 http://t.co/GZWAjuP8Po — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 23, 2018

The middle-order batsman had announced on New Year’s day that he and Puja are soon going to become parents. Sharing a picture with his wife, Pujara had said, “We’re expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it’ll be for us.” The two got married in February 2013.

We’re expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it’ll be for us 😇 pic.twitter.com/PSFhmkvL2K — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 1 January 2018

Chasing a target of 248, Saurashtra crossed the finishing line in 48.4 overs courtesy young Arpit Vasavada and useful contributions up the order from opener Avi Barot (82) and Pujara (40).

