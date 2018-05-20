Ex-India player Madan Lal to contest against Rajat Sharma in DDCA elections

Madan Lal has served as head of the Cricket Advisory Committee under Justice (retd) Vikramajit Sen, the High Court-appointed administrator of DDCA. (Source: File) Madan Lal has served as head of the Cricket Advisory Committee under Justice (retd) Vikramajit Sen, the High Court-appointed administrator of DDCA. (Source: File)

Former India player Madan Lal has decided to contest against noted journalist Rajat Sharma for the post of president in the upcoming Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections on June 30.

The 67-year-old Lal has the backing of the group, which is being supported by BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna and Chetan Chauhan.

Lal has served as head of the Cricket Advisory Committee under Justice (retd) Vikramajit Sen, the High Court-appointed administrator of DDCA.

Lal played 39 Tests for India, scoring 1,042 runs at an average of 22.65, while taking 71 wickets at 40.08. The bowling all-rounder represented India in 67 One-day Internationals and picked up 73 wickets at 29.27, while scoring 401 runs.

Lal has also served as coach of the Indian team from September 1996 to September 1997, after coaching the UAE team in the 1996 World Cup.

He was also a member of the national selection committee in 2000-01. On the other hand, Sharma is backed by former DDCA president Sneh Bansal and former treasurer Narinder Batra who is also the president of the Indian Olympic Association and International Hockey Federation (FIH).

