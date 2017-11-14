Former BCCI president S Sriraman’s birth centenary to be celebrated

Sriraman, a native of Osur village near Villupuram, was seen as a visionary among Tamil Nadu cricket administrators. (Source: File) Sriraman, a native of Osur village near Villupuram, was seen as a visionary among Tamil Nadu cricket administrators. (Source: File)

The birth centenary of former cricket board president and TNCA secretary S Sriraman will be celebrated in a grand manner here on November 16.

A committee headed by former India captain K Srikanth has been formed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and the family members of Sriraman for conducting the event.

Former India cricketers including S Venkataraghavan, V V Kumar, Srikkanth and W V Raman would be attending the function, Keshav Sriraman, son of the former Board of Control for Cricket in India, told PTI.

Veteran cricketers like Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, and G Vishwanath and EAS Prasanna were also likely to attend the event to be held at Image Auditorium, he added.

The Hindu Group of Publications Chairman N Ram would be the chief guest for the function where a souvenir to highlight Sriraman’s achievements would be released, Keshav said.

Sriraman, a native of Osur village near Villupuram, was seen as a visionary among Tamil Nadu cricket administrators. He started his journey as an executive committee member of TNCA before climbing the ranks to become the secretary.

He played a key role in constructing the M A Chidambaram Stadium in the city and was the BCCI president when the World Cup was staged in India in 1987.

Another highlight of his stint as BCCI chief was winning the television rights in favour of the Board, which until then was held by the government.

Sriraman was made honorary member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the year 1972 in recognition of his cricket administration.

