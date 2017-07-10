Evin Lewis becomes 1st player to score centuries against same opponent in T20Is

Evin Lewis scored unbeaten 125 for West Indies against India. (Source: AP) Evin Lewis scored unbeaten 125 for West Indies against India. (Source: AP)

Last year in August, Evin Lewis was playing his second T20 international in Florida. In his debut T20I in March in 2016 against Afghanistan, he was dismissed for a duck. In Florida, he made a century against India. A stunning display of power-hitting, Lewis scored a record number of sixes against India in his innings.

11 months later, Lewis broke his own record of most sixes by a player against India in T20 International as he scored his second century in the shortest format of the game. He scored an unbeaten 125 against India to guide his team to a nine-wicket win over India in the only T20I at Kingston.

With his unbeaten 125, Lewis scored the highest individual score by a batsman in the shortest format of the game as West Indies romped to a nine-wicket win over India.

