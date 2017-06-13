Evidence against me in PSL spot-fixing scandal is ridiculous: Nasir Jamshed

Nasir Jamshed is currently in the UK. Nasir Jamshed is currently in the UK.

Nasir Jamshed, suspended by Pakistan Cricket Board and who is being investigated in England for his alleged involvment in spot-fixing scandal in the second edition of Pakistan Super League, described the evidence produced by PCB against him as ‘ridiculous’. The PCB claimed that they have WhatsApp voice messages of Jashmed talking about spot-fixing codes, he has denied the allegations and said there they are wrongly claiming that the voice messages are codes.

“They claim they have WhatsApp voice messages that show me talking about spot-fixing in code. But what they actually have is WhatsApp voice messages that show me talking about selling bats. There’s no code involved at all,” Jasmshed told ESPNcricinfo.

“I’ve had an arrangement for years whereby I would sell a few CA bats and take a 10% commission. It’s no secret; I’m allowed to do it. I laughed out loud when I saw details of their evidence against me. I was amused. It’s so flimsy. It’s ridiculous,” he added.

It is reported that Jamshed and Khalid Latif, another Pakistan batsman facing corruption charges, exchanged about eight voice messages which are in Urdu. Jamshed said that he was trying to sell bats to a man and not fixing a match.

“The guy they say is a bookie… works in a Honda showroom as far as I know … We spoke about him buying some bats from me, but in the end he didn’t,” Jamshed said. “If that is as good as they have, they should dismiss the case now. They have no evidence of any financial gain and, after all this time, they have not even charged me with spot-fixing or trying to fix a game. They have no real evidence against me,” he added.

Jamshed said he has confidence in the National Crime Agency but has little in PCB. Jamshed had been arrested by Britain’s National Crime Agency in connection with the alleged spot-fixing case.

“We have every confidence in the National Crime Agency,” Jamshed said. “But we have very little confidence in the PCB.

“How can we trust them? They have leaked information to the media, they have made up stories about me moving house to avoid the authorities – I’ve been here in Birmingham since January – and the tribunal they have formed to hear my case is made up of former PCB employees. How can that be independent?”

The opening batsman has played for Pakistan in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20Is. He says that other players named him and made him a scapegoat to save their own careers.

“The PCB knew I was looking at a future in England,” he said. “I was hoping to play county cricket here. I would still like to after all this has been resolved. They are so keen to show the world they have cleaned up all the corruption in Pakistan cricket they are looking for a quick resolution to this case. All I can think is that I am seen as expendable. But some of those other players, such as Khalid Latif, have already raised their concerns about the PCB’s investigation. I’m confident the NCA will clear me and, when they have, I hope the PCB will drop this case,” he said.

