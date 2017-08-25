Everyone in the changing room was pretty upset with Alex Hales’ decision: Dan Christian

Dawid Malan shared a scintillating first wicket partnership with Alex Hales of 105 runs in just 10.3 overs. (Source: Reuters) Dawid Malan shared a scintillating first wicket partnership with Alex Hales of 105 runs in just 10.3 overs. (Source: Reuters)

Nottinghamshire Outlaws skipper Dan Christian has claimed that the controversial catch taken by Peter Trego to dismiss Alex Hales in the ongoing T20 blast has upset the dressing room atmosphere.

It was pretty obvious what everyone on the ground thought,” Christian noted. “We will have to look at it again and ask the third umpire to see what the reasoning was but from our perspective and everyone on the ground’s perspective it didn’t quite carry.

“There was a period of about 10 minutes when everyone in the changing room was pretty upset with it and Alex was pretty upset too when he came back in. It needed things to calm down a bit but we knew we had time to gather ourselves and get going again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dan Christian has earned a recall to the national side for the upcoming tour to India. Commenting on it, Christian said, “I have been a little bit vocal in the past about older guys and how you’re at your best when you’re a little bit older, especially if you’re fit. So it’s nice to have the opportunity again because I think I’m a much better cricketer now than what I was when I actually played for Australia. And I reckon most guys around my age would say the same thing.

