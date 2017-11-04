Every player feels he should be playing for the country: Kapil Dev on S Sreesanth

Kapil Dev reacted to S Sreesanth’s statement on BCCI being bias. Kapil Dev reacted to S Sreesanth’s statement on BCCI being bias.

Two days after S Sreesanth claimed that BCCI was biased against him and treated him differently than other accused, former India captain Kapil Dev reacted and said that the tainted cricketer should give reasons to back his claim.

Dev told reporters on the sidelines of Krishnapatnam Golden Eagles’ Golf Championship in Bengaluru that all players feel they have the right to play for the country but it comes down to only 11 players who actually play. “If he thinks that way (BCCI has been biased), then he has to give enough reasons to back his claim. Every person feels he should be playing for the country but at the end of the day, only eleven players are going to play,” Dev was quoted by PTI as saying.

The former India captain however said that it was Sreesanth’s personal opinion. “These are Sreesanth’s personal views. I cannot comment much on his personal views,” he said.

Sreesanth said on Friday that he would approach the Supreme Court in a last ditch effort to lift the BCCI life ban that was recently upheld by the Kerala High Court. He said in an interview to Republic, “At that point of time, they were playing IPL. They are still playing IPL. They were accused, so I can’t really blame them. My question here is if those names were there in Mudgal, even if they were later cleared, why is that one rule just for me? There should be one rule for each and every cricketer. Even if you look at Chennai Superkings and Rajasthan Royals, they were banned for just two years, because apparently they are teams. No player was questioned except three from Rajasthan Royals. But what about Chennai Superkings players? It doesn’t happen that way.”

