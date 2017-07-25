Every member of the women’s cricket team is a celebrity now, says captain Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj said that the men and women cricket team should not be compared. (Source: PTI) Mithali Raj said that the men and women cricket team should not be compared. (Source: PTI)

After India reached the final of the Women’s World Cup last weekend, the country just can’t stop talking and praising the cricket team for their performance throughout the tournament. And that has been well noticed by captain Mithali Raj who said that every member of the women’s cricket team is now a celebrity.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Mithali Raj said, “It was a different feeling when so many people turned up for the finals. I have been playing cricket for 18 years and it was my first experience to see so many people turning up for the match of women’s cricket and we didn’t disappoint any of them. We gave them (England) a tough fight and it wasn’t a one-sided game.”

“I appeal to public not to compare women’s cricket with men’s cricket. I request them to see women’s cricket in a different light. It’s a sport in its own way.”

Talking about the popularity that the team has garnered, Raj said, “In a bigger picture I see that it has done a lot of good for women’s cricket. Now people are watching and following women’s cricket. Every member of the women’s cricket team is a celebrity now and everyone knows who’s what and what kind of a role they play in the team.”

“Earlier, it was just couple of us that people would know and the rest of them were not known much. The girls have done very well, the credit goes to them and also very thankful to ICC (International Cricket Council) for broadcasting and live streaming the matches because that has made a lot of difference,” she added.

India reached their second final of the ICC Women’s World Cup, their first in 12 years, where they lost narrowly to England by nine runs.

Thanking BCCI for the support, Raj requested the government to come forward as well. “I would want Government to support the women cricketers too. I’m sure they would support any other women’s sport and I think the same support should be given to the women cricketers too,” she concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd