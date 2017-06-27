Even with Committee of Administrators in charge, BCCI no closer to implementing Lodha reforms, says Ajay Shirke

Ajay Shirke and BCCI top brass were removed by Supreme Court after not implementing the Lodha reforms. (Source: File) Ajay Shirke and BCCI top brass were removed by Supreme Court after not implementing the Lodha reforms. (Source: File)

Former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke spoke about his removal from the cricket board, asking that who would now be in the line of fire, as the SGM in Mumbai on Monday once again failed to adopt the constitution recommended by the Lodha Committee.

“The last time a general body meeting was held to consider the same issue, the meeting ran for almost nine hours and a majority of the recommendations were unanimously accepted bar the contentious ones. Now, for doing that I was unceremoniously removed. Today, with the CoA (in charge), and six months down the road, we are no closer to anything. So today, if somebody has to be sacked, who has to be sacked?” Shirke asked The Indian Express.

On October 1, last year, the BCCI had held an SGM, with the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations being the sole agenda. Shirke proposed the absolute implementation of the reforms and then BCCI president Anurag Thakur seconded it. The members, however, refused to accept it in toto. Things changed very little in today’s SGM. Shirke and Thakur then filed affidavits before the apex court, describing the whole sequence of events. But they were removed from their respective positions for noncompliance through a January 2 court order.

“I sat in that meeting without a vote (office-bearers don’t have votes at the SGM). This time, to have the same parity, somebody has to be removed. Who it is, let the Court decide.” Shirke said.

