Even when the pay dispute is over, player-CA relationship are going to struggle: Mitchell Johnson

Australia captain Steve Smith has led the players’ opposition against Cricket Australia. (Source: AP) Australia captain Steve Smith has led the players’ opposition against Cricket Australia. (Source: AP)

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has said that the relations between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers’ Association are going to take a lot of time to heal and the damage has already been done. Johnson said that all this has been disappointing and the relationship is going to struggle even if things get sorted.

“It’s been pretty disappointing and once it’s all dealt with, the player and CA relationship are going to be a struggle … it’s going to be very ordinary,” Johnson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo in Sydney. “Even if it gets sorted, the damage has already been done. There have been personal insults about the players being greedy. That’s not the case. The relationship is going to have to build again. The last time I felt this way – not to this extent – was the Argus Review (in 2011). That was the last time we had a little bit of trouble between the players and CA.”

CA and ACA resumed their talks on Wednesday in Melbourne where the latter is still keen the current revenue model in place while the former looks to sort things out to end the fixed revenue sharing. Australia are scheduled to tour Bangladesh in and until this issue is resolved it looks unlikely.

Johnson said that the players have fought hard for this model and while cricket will still go on, he is not sure what the input of the players will be.

“The players have fought so hard, the ACA, for the last 19 years, and got this model that we have in a really good place, and other things as well,” Johnson said. “From the CA point of view, I know David Peever, ex-Rio Tinto … no unions. So that is the thing that concerns me a lot. If we lose this battle as players, does then the ACA start getting their legs chopped from underneath them and the players lose the ACA?

“That is the scary thing from my point of view. Cricket will still go on but I don’t know what sort of input the players will have in the future. I saw Nathan Lyon this morning and I think he’s as disappointed as everyone. The way it has been dealt with in the media, it probably should have been more of a private matter … it could have been dealt with very differently.”

Johnson also spoke about England’s defeat to South Africa in the second Test at Trent Bridge and said that they have a few issues to sort out under the new captain Joe Root.

“They’ve got a few issues to sort out,” Johnson said. “It’s only one game but it’s the way they got beaten that you see the score line. Joe Root is a new captain; they’ll try and put a bit of pressure on him to see how he handles it. Australia are a huge chance. It’ll be a great series but there are some scars there as well.

“You want to be consistent and they probably haven’t got that consistency at the moment. It’s going to be hard for them now because they have been beaten, there’s pressure on them. I don’t care too much about England to be honest. I don’t care what they bring as long as it’s a good contest.”

“England have Gary Ballance at No.3 and when you’re at No.3, you’re meant to be one of the best players in the team, if not the best,” Johnson said. “I don’t think he is. If you’re a bowler and you see Gary Ballance at No.3, then you actually get a lot of confidence from that. Australia would have a lot of confidence. They (England) have changed their team a little bit over the past. They’re trying to find the right squad. It’s getting close to an Ashes series, so you want to lock that in.”

