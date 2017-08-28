Even if my one leg is not there, I will still play against Pakistan; MS Dhoni told MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad applauded MS Dhoni’s dedication. (Source: PTI) MSK Prasad applauded MS Dhoni’s dedication. (Source: PTI)

National chief selector, MSK Prasad has revealed how MS Dhoni is one of the most dedicated players in the game of the game. Speaking at the sidelines of an event, Prasad revealed that despite suffering from a severe back injury on the eve of a match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup, Dhoni went on to take the field against India’s arch-rivals the next day.

Recalling the incident, Prasad said, “While training at the gym late in the night, Dhoni picked up weights and suddenly there was a catch in his back and fell with the weight. Thankfully, the weight did not fall on him. He could not walk, he was literally crawling. He pressed the alarm bell, and the medical staff immediately came and attended him. He was taken on stretcher.”

As I reached Dhaka, the journalists questioned about Dhoni and I had no answers. The game against Pakistan was crucial, that too, it was on a seaming track. So, I went to Dhoni’s room to know what the issue was. He said, ‘don’t worry MSK bhai.’ I even asked him what should I tell the scribes, and the answer again was ‘don’t worry MSK bhai.’ I asked him whether we should call for a replacement, and he again told me not to worry,”, Prasad added.

However, Prasad knew the importance of the game and hence was justifiably worried. “There was so much pressure before a big match. The next morning I went to his room and he told me not to worry. But I felt things were not right. (As a selector) I couldn’t take Dhoni’s words for granted, so I called up the then chief selector Sandeep Patil and told him the situation. Immediately, Parthiv Patel was sent in as a replacement. By evening, Parthiv had joined the team,” Prasad said and added, “I went to his room in the evening and he was just trying to get up from his bed. I asked him if things are alright. As per the Asia Cup rules, we had to submit the team list 24 hours before a game, so I had to check on him. He clearly said that he would play.”

However, it did not end there as once again Prasad went back to Dhoni. “Again at 11pm, when I went to his room, he was not there. Fortunately, I went to the top floor and I saw Dhoni was trying hard to walk towards the swimming pool. He was literally crawling. Dhoni said he was trying to walk. I was thinking how could he even think of playing when he could barely walk. Dhoni looked at me and said, ‘don’t worry, you have anyway got Parthiv without telling me. So, you are safe,” Prasad revealed.

However, on the day of the match, MS Dhoni was padded up and ready and this took everyone by surprise. “Before the team was announced in the afternoon, Dhoni was all dressed up for the game. He called me to his room and asked me why was I worrying so much? Then he said, even if my one leg is not there, I will still play against Pakistan.”

Later on, Dhoni successfully led India to a win over arch-rivals Pakistan.“This is what Dhoni is made of,” Prasad concluded.

