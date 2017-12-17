Ernest Amuzu should not take me lightly, I will knock him out in the early rounds: Vijender Singh

Vijender Singh will face Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur on December 23. Vijender Singh will face Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur on December 23.

Ahead of his double title defence against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu Indian boxer Vijender Singh has warned his opponent that he should not be taken lightly as he possesses the ability to knock out the African Champion in the early rounds.

Vijender, who has won nine successive bouts on the trot, said, “My trainers Lee Beard and John Joyce are in India and we have watched videos of Ernest, my previous opponent was SouthPaw and now Ernest is Orthodox so I have worked a lot on changing my technique according to this opponent.”

“My coaches have worked out strategies against him in the ring. I am almost prepared for this fight. I know Ernest is experienced than me in professional boxing with 25 fights and 23 wins but my amateur experience always helps me when I face opponents in the pro boxing ring,” he added.

“I think he should not take me lightly in the ring, I will knock him out in the early rounds. This will be my last fight of 2017 and I would like to end my year on a winning note that too with a knockout win,” he further added.

Earlier, Amuzu had warned Vijender and said that he is unlike any of his previous opponents and will smash the Indian champion to pulp before knocking him out. However, Vijender remained unruffled by the threats and said, “I know this is a mind game and before this all my nine opponents have tried same strategy but I am always focussed on my training. Let Ernest do this trash talk, but I am working hard doing 10 rounds of sparring daily with different boxers.”

