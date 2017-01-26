India vs England: Eoin Morgan’s fifty helps England overhaul India in first T20I

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root forged a 83-run stand as they helped England cruse to a seven wicket win. (Source: AP) Eoin Morgan and Joe Root forged a 83-run stand as they helped England cruse to a seven wicket win. (Source: AP)

Eoin Morgan scored 51 as England chased down India with relative ease to win their first Twenty20 by seven wickets on Thursday.

Joe Root was a run-a-ball 46 not out as England made 148-3 to eclipse India’s 147-7 with 11 balls to spare.

The second of three T20s is on Sunday in Nagpur.

Jason Roy (19) and Sam Billings (22) provided an explosive start for England, putting on 42 off 20 balls.

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2-27) bowled both openers in the space of five balls in the fourth over. But that brought together Morgan and Root, who put on 83 runs off 69 balls for the third wicket, and effectively batted India out of the game.

India captain Virat Kohli lamented the lack of a defendable target, and highlighted Chahal’s performance as the biggest gain from the loss.

“Credit to their bowlers who used the pace and bounce of a fresh pitch well,” Kohli said.

“We were about 30-35 runs short on that wicket. But it is always good when a youngster shows character. Chahal plays with me at Royal Challengers Bangalore (in the IPL) and I have a lot of confidence in him.”

England’s 50 came up in the seventh over, and it crossed 100 in the 13th over.

Morgan’s eighth T20 half-century came off 37 balls. He was caught in the deep off Parvez Rasool (1-32). In all, he hit four sixes and one four.

Earlier, India’s total received a late burst from Mahendra Singh Dhoni (36 not out). Suresh Raina was next highest with 34, but India was generally kept in check.

Raina, returning to the international fold for the first time since the 2016 World Twenty20, kept the innings together. He hit four fours and a six in his 23-ball stay, but was bowled by Ben Stokes (1-37) in the 13th over just as he looked to press on.

India’s 50 came up in the seventh over, like England, but Moeen Ali (2-21) made the big breakthrough when Kohli hit straight to Morgan at midwicket.

At the halfway stage India was 75-2, but lost regular wickets thereafter and finished with a sub-par total.

Dhoni fought to the end, and gave his side something to bowl at. In all, he faced 27 balls, and hit three fours.

“Our bowlers were outstanding,” Morgan said. “Moeen Ali, in particular, showed great resolve. And Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan put their hands up in very important roles. They made it very hard for the Indian batsmen on a small ground.

Ali was named man of the match: “I took a bit of confidence from the ODIs and just tried to bowl a length,” he said.