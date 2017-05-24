Eoin Morgan says ‘huge benefit’ to have three-match winners back in the England team

Eoin Morgan will lead England against South Africa in bilateral series. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan will lead England against South Africa in bilateral series. (Source: Reuters)

England captain Eoin Morgan has expressed his delight after the return of his three key players Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes ahead of their ODI bilateral series against South Africa.

“It’s a huge benefit having three match-winners come back into the team having watched them contribute so much to the IPL,” Morgan told reporters on Tuesday. Talking about Ben Stokes, the English skipper appreciated the kind of performance he showed in the Indian Premier League.

“Ben Stokes comes back as the competition’s MVP (most valuable player) and it’s great to see him performing so well in what is the biggest domestic tournament in the world. Jos is one of the best in the world as well and Chris has been an important part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ road to the final stages,” he added.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes spoke about his experience of spending time during batting session with Steve Smith. “I remember doing a batting session with some power hitting towards the end where the guy who I will actually be playing against in the Ashes (Smith) was helping me, which is something that you would never be able to fathom when you are playing against each other,” said Stokes. It was really good actually.”

South African skipper AB de Villiers talked about the Proteas players who have cut short their international careers.

“It’s part and parcel of what we are confronted with in recent times,” said South Africa captain AB de Villiers.

“We can’t stop guys from going where they want to and playing where they want to play.” De Villiers added, however: “We’ve no reason not to be confident.”

Talking about their form, De Villiers said that the side is pretty confident.

“We’ve beaten Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand recently so we’re confident, we’re not harping too much on what we’ve lost because we’d rather focus on what we’ve gained in the last few months,” said South African skipper.

