Latest News
  • Enough evidence against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif on spot-fixing: PCB

Enough evidence against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif on spot-fixing: PCB

PCB said that there are enough evidence against Pakistani batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif on spot-fixing and other charges.

By: PTI | Karachi | Updated: May 9, 2017 10:39 pm
Pakistan Super league, Pakistan Super league news, Pakistan Super league spot-fixing, PSL scores, FIA, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket Sharjeel Khan gone forensic testing and were enough to convince the tribunal. (Source: File)

The legal advisor of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tafazzul Rizvi has said that there is enough evidence against Pakistani batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif on spot-fixing and other charges.

Rizvi said in an interview that the “available evidence in the form of telephone conversations, messages etc had all under Sharjeel Khan gone forensic testing and were enough to convince the tribunal, formed to hear the spot-fixing charges, to take action against the players”.

He felt that the two players were trying to misguide the tribunal.

“They are trying to use legal terms to save themselves and misguiding the tribunal,” said Rizvi.

The lawyers of both players have said that the PCB has insufficient evidence against their clients but Rizvi insisted that the evidence was strong and enough to hand over punishments to the players.

The PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, meanwhile, has alsosummoned Pakistani allrounder Muhammad Nawaz for questioning on May 11.

Nawaz’s call up is said to be related to an incident in Australia when Pakistan was touring there last winter.

The sources within the board say that the spot-fixing case could take an interesting turn when Pakistani Test opener Nasir Jamshed will record his statement to the ACU on skype from London.

Rizvi also said that Latif insisted that he had not met a bookmaker but the bookmaker had met him.

“Even if the bookmaker met him why didn’t he report this immediately to the authorities and this in itself is a punishable offense under the anti-corruption code,” he added.

The lawyer for Latif has raised the objection that all three members of the tribunal were former employees of the board.

The tribunal is headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider, who worked as legal advisor for the PCB, former Test captain Wasim Bari, who has worked in various capacities in the board. The third member is Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia, who was Chairman of the board between 1999 and 2003.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s an eye-opener for us on what to do when we bat first, what to do in the first six overs and little things like that 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur