Enjoy the game and express yourself: Virat Kohli to India U-19 team

As the Indian U-19 side prepares for the ICC under-19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand, captain of the senior national team Virat Kohli, has a special message for the young guns of Indian cricket. The Prithvi Shaw-led side will be hoping to secure the cup during the fortnight-long tournament which begins on January 13.

“Wishing the U19 India boys all the luck for the #U19WorldCup. This is where it all started for me. Enjoy the game and express yourself. Come on India let’s cheer for them,” he wrote on Twiitter.

Earlier, Kohli had given insights on how the U-19 World Cup helped in his development as a player.

“The ICC U19 World Cup was a very important milestone in my career. It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It’s very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides you and as I said, for me, it holds a very special place in my heart, “Kohli had said.

SQUAD: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav

