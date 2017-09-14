Only in Express
  • England’s Stuart Broad ruled out of cricket till Australia series after injury scare

England’s Stuart Broad ruled out of cricket till Australia series after injury scare

Stuart Broad said, "I was just walking out with my spikes on and my back spike just slipped down a stair and I fell down it. I said to Jimmy Anderson, 'I think I've hurt my ankle there'"

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 14, 2017 1:32 pm
England's Stuart Broad has been rested till Australia tour.
England pacer Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the upcoming One-Day International series against West Indies and the remainder of County Championship for Nottinghamshire due to troubled heel. He has been adviced rest ahead of England’s Ashes tour to Australia starting in November.

Despite aggravating an old injury when he fell down the stairs in Lord’s pavillion on Day 1 of the third Test against West Indies, Broad played the rest of the match, which turned out to be series-winning for his side. “It was ridiculous,” the 31-year old said when asked of the injury scare. “I was just walking out with my spikes on and my back spike just slipped down a stair and I fell down it. I said to Jimmy Anderson, ‘I think I’ve hurt my ankle there’. Then it throbbed throughout the afternoon.”

Broad has had the hell trouble for almost the entire summers and even left Nottinghamshire’s County Championship match against Leicestershire after bowling just one over in June.

“There are no worries. If there was a Test next week I’d be fit to play,” said Broad, who has been, however, advised to take rest to be completely fit before the Australian series in November, although no series damage has been observed.

Joe Root’s side play their first warm-up game in Australia on November 4.

