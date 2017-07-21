England’s road to ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final

England entered final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after beating South Africa. (Source: AP) England entered final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 after beating South Africa. (Source: AP)

England are set to lock horns with India in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 at Lord’s on Sunday. The English side registered a final berth after beating South Africa in the semi-final. After suffering a 35-run defeat to India in the opening match of the tournament, England bounced back and went on to make it to the final without losing another game. After finishing second in the league stage, England defeated South Africa in the semi-final to keep their hopes alive of lifting the World Cup title for the fourth time. Here we take a look at their journey in this competition.

England vs India



India got off to a flying start in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup as they beat England by 35 runs. Put into bat the Indian team posted a competitive 281/3, courtesy of a brilliant 90 by Smriti Mandhana. Defending the total, the Indian bowlers kept the batsman in check. But what stood out in the match was the brilliant fielding as four run-outs were inflicted by the women in blue. This ultimately helped the Indian eves win the match.

England vs Pakistan



After suffering a 35-run defeat to India, England made a strong comeback by registering an emphatic win over Pakistan. Skipper Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver both scored hundreds as England trounced Pakistan by 107 runs.

England vs Sri Lanka



With one win and a loss in the tournament, England got their rhythm back as they defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Chasing a total of 204, England reached the target with ease as Heather Knight top scored with 67.

England vs South Africa



England continued their winning run as they thumped South African women’s team by 68 runs. The duo of Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor scored big hundreds to help England post a mammoth 373/5. Danielle Hazell was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/70.

England vs Australia



In their fifth match of the tournament, England registered a narrow three-run win over Australia in a nail biting contest while defending their total of 259. Tammy Beaumont was the highest scorer for the hosts with a 88-ball 49. The bowlers, meanwhile, kept the scoreboard in check to secure a thrilling win.

England vs New Zealand



After securing wins over Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa England had their tails up. With all their departments covered, England once performed brilliantly with the bat and the ball. Riding high on a brilliant 129 by Natalie Sciver’s the hosts posted 284 before their bowlers bundled the White feathers for 209.

England vs West Indies



Defending a total of 220 runs, England defeated West Indies by 92 runs. Tammy Beaumont (42) and Heather Knight (67) helped the hosts cross 200-run mark before the bowlers did a fine job to bowl out Windies for 128 runs. Natalie Sciver was the star performer with the ball as she claimed three wickets for just three runs in her four overs spell.

England vs South Africa (SF)



Eyeing their fourth World Cup title, England defeated South Africa by two wickets in the semis to book their place in the finals. A fine fifty by Sarah Taylor and thirties by skipper Knight and Wilson helped England post a total of 221. Defending the score, England bowlers put up a fine show as they restricted South Africa to 218.

