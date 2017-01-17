England’s Joe Root puts family before IPL riches

Joe Root made 78 in England’s three-wicket loss in first one-dayer against India. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root made 78 in England’s three-wicket loss in first one-dayer against India. (Source: Reuters)

England batsman Joe Root will not be available to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) this year as he is eager to spend time at home with his newborn son, the 26-year-old has said.

One of the most sought-after batsmen of his era, Root has been reportedly been contacted by several franchises of the Twenty20 league beginning on Apr. 5.

“It is a shame because there is a really good window in the international calendar to play. But looking at the schedule, especially next winter, I am going to be away for long periods,” Root told British media.

“This will be a great opportunity to spend time at home and watch (son) Alfred grow up a little bit. A lot of great things would come from the IPL, a lot of great experiences and I am sure it would help to improve my game.

“But at the moment being at home is my priority and I want to make sure I do not miss out on that. It is quite tough being away in these early days so it will be nice to catch up.”

Root made 78 in England’s three-wicket loss in Sunday’s first one-dayer against India. Cuttack hosts the second and penultimate match of the series on Thursday.