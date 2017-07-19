England’s Gary Ballance ruled out of third Test against South Africa

Gary Ballance has been ruled out of England’s third Test against South Africa after injuring his left index finger. (Source: Reuters) Gary Ballance has been ruled out of England’s third Test against South Africa after injuring his left index finger. (Source: Reuters)

England batsman Gary Ballance has been ruled out of the third Test match against South Africa. He fractured his left index finger during the second Test at Trent Bridge. The batsman was hit by a short delivery from Morne Morkel on the penultimate day of the match and was later taken for an X-ray on Monday night .

Ballance would now be monitored by the England medical staff and he might be available for the last Test at Old Trafford next month. England were thumped by South Africa in the second match by 340 runs.

The absence of Gary Ballance might hand a debut match to Surrey cricketer Mark Stoneman and even coach Trevor Bayliss admitted after the Trent Bridge loss that names of Stoneman and Tom Westley of Essex had been discussed before the start of the series.

“Since Andrew Strauss, I’ve forgotten how many guys have played at the top of the order,” he said. “All of those guys have been picked because they’ve done well in county cricket. They’ve then probably started off well in Test cricket and then fallen away a little. So that’s a concern, obviously.”

“But one of the things we’ve tried to do since I’ve come in is give those guys a bit longer to show what they have. It still hasn’t worked, to be honest. But if we’re consistent with our selections Jennings, at the top of the order, should get some more goes.”

“The last selection meeting we had before this series started, players like Stoneman and Westley were spoken about at length. Obviously, Haseeb Hameed, too, but he is a little out of form this year. So those guys, they are on the edge.”

