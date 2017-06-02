England’s Chris Woakes ruled out of rest of ICC Champions Trophy 2017

Chris Woakes sustained an injury while playing for England against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener. (Source: Reuters) Chris Woakes sustained an injury while playing for England against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener. (Source: Reuters)

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out for the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Woakes had sustained a side strain in England’s opening fixture of the tournament against Bangladesh. He was forced off the field having bowled just two overs in the match.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in a press release confirmed that Woakes had sustained a left side strain in the ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh. “The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England’s participation in the Champions Trophy,” said the ECB in the release. The board also said that an update on a replacement for the seamer will follow soon.

England had won the first match against Bangladesh comfortably despite having to chase a total of 305. The victory came largely due knocks from Joe Rot, Alex Hales and captain Eoin Morgan. While Morgan and Hales scored 75 and 94 respectively, Root made an imperious 133 and helped England to a dominant eight wicket victory.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd